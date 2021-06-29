Three Men Plead Guilty In Fatal Assualt of CityKickboxing’s Fau Vake

Israel Adesanya‘s training partner Fau Vake was assaulted back in May and died as a result of the trauma. and three people have been charged with crimes.

Media reports have surfaced from The Pacific Media Network that indicate Fau died due to an unforeseen ‘coward punch’ but most importantly, Ofa He Mooni Folau, 29, has been charged with the horrible crime as well as two others.

The attack occurred in Downtown Auckland, New Zealand. Following the assault, Fau Vake was transported to the hospital and immediately put on life support. Just a week detached from the incident, the 25-year-old fighter would pass away.

A New Zealand news outlet RNZ News reported that three people, including Ofa He Mooni Folau, were charged in relation to the manslaughter that occurred. Due to a name suppression order, the names of the perpetrators were not released to the media.

Of the three men charged, one is 29 years old and will be charged with manslaughter; then another 29-year-old will be charged with common assault and injuring with intent to injure; the last being a 32-year old who will be charged by the courts for common assault. During the public court appearance, some of the CityKickboxing team can be seen wearing black shirts that pay respect to their friend’s awful death.

As a training partner of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as well as the #8 ranked Dan Hooker, Fau Vake was a big name among the gym. But really, he trained with everyone there, from Kai Kara-France to Brad Riddell. He had an exuberant energy he brought to the team.

Both Adesanya and his coach Eugene Bareman have attested that Vake was waiting on a taxi before the fatal assault took place. Fau Vake leaves behind a daughter but will remain a positive and impactful presence on CityKickboxing for years to come.