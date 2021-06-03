Tito Ortiz Offered $100K By CamSoda To Fight Two Opponents Simultaneously

There are some things you just can’t make up and Tito Ortiz being offered a 2 vs. 1 fight by an adult entertainment company is one of them.

Ortiz went from slamming heads on the Octagon mat to being in office as the Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem. Ortiz recently resigned from his office position, citing “character assassination” and verbal attacks on his family as the reasons for his decision.

CamSoda was quick to jump at the chance of contacting Ortiz with an offer unlike any other.

Here is the offer being made to the UFC Hall of Famer for a special attraction on a future Fight Circus card (via Guilherme Cruz).

“Dear Mr. Tito ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Ortiz,

I saw the news that you resigned from your position on the City Council of Huntington Beach, California. It’s a shame to see, considering how much potential your political career had. #Tito2024 had a nice ring to it.

Anyway, with more time on your hands now, I wanted to reach out and extend you a lucrative offer. Considering your illustrious run as UFC light heavyweight champion, I’d love for you to step back into the ring and participate in CamSoda’s Fight Circus Vol. 3 set to take place on June 19 in Thailand. The card includes a Muay Thai bout taking place inside a phone booth, a 2-on-1 MMA battle between a UFC veteran and two inexperienced brothers, and more.

My offer is this: I’d be willing to pay you up to $100,000 to participate in our MMA event on June 19 in a 2 vs. 1 fight. You can handpick your opponents.

What do you say? Take some time to consider my offer and get back to me ASAP.

We’d love for you to be the feature bout.

Sincerely,

Daryn Parker Vice President of CamSoda.”

There is no word on whether or not Ortiz is entertaining the offer.

Ortiz hasn’t competed inside the cage since December 2019. He is riding a three-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Chael Sonnen, Chuck Liddell, and most recently, Alberto El Patron. Ortiz had said he didn’t plan on going back into retirement but his office stint got in the way. Time will tell if he’s got the itch to compete again.