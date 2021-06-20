Tribute to The Kings Info, Results, & Highlights: Silva Beats Chavez Jr

Tribute to the Kings Preview

The time has arrived for Tribute to The Kings.

Tonight (June 19), Tribute to the Kings will take place inside The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the main event, boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez will meet Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition match.

The co-headliner will see former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. take on former UFC Middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match. Ahead of the bout, Chavez Jr. missed weight. As a result, Silva received $100,000 in order for the fight to go on.

Live Stream Info

The undercard of Tribute to the Kings will air LIVE at 5:30 p.m. ET on Global Sports Streaming. The action will transition to the main card on FITE TV at 9 p.m. ET. The main card will cost you $39.99.

Anderson Silva vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Highlights

The co-main event featured MMA’s own Anderson “The Spider” Silva taking on Julio Cesar Chavez. Jr. Here are the sights, sounds, and highlights of this historic encounter, which saw Silva pick up the split-decision victory, a decision which many, including each of the commentators, thought should have been unanimous.

.@SpiderAnderson landing a BEAUTIFUL uppercut in round 4 on Chavez Jr.



How do you have it scored?#TributeToTheKings



PPV: https://t.co/ZUiLgsTmuO pic.twitter.com/wWYQaIVPO7 — FITE (@FiteTV) June 20, 2021

Tribute To The Kings Quick Results

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, FITE TV)

Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Hector Camacho Jr.: Bout goes all four rounds. No official decision due to the fight being an exhibition.

Anderson Silva def. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via split decision (75-77, 77-75, 77-75)

Ramon Alvarez def. Omar Chavez via unanimous decision (80-73×2), 79-73)

WBO Latino Super Welterweight Title Fight: Damian Sosa def. Abel Mina via split decision (96-94, 94-96, 95-94)

Jorge Luis Melendez def. Kevin Torres via unanimous decision (77-75, 77-74, 76-74)