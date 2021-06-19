Tribute to The Kings: Chavez Jr. vs. Silva LIVE STREAM Info

The time has arrived for Tribute to The Kings.

Tonight (June 19), Tribute to the Kings will take place inside The Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the main event, boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez will meet Hector Camacho Jr. in an exhibition match.

The co-headliner will see former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. take on former UFC Middleweight titleholder Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match. Ahead of the bout, Chavez Jr. missed weight. As a result, Silva received $100,000 in order for the fight to go on.

Live Stream Info

The undercard of Tribute to the Kings will air LIVE at 5:30 p.m. ET on Global Sports Streaming. The action will transition to the main card on FITE TV at 9 p.m. ET. The main card will cost you $39.99.

Here’s a look at the final main card for Tribute to the Kings. Keep your eyes peeled on the MMA News homepage for results and highlights of the event as the night rolls along.

Main Card (9 p.m. ET, FITE TV)

Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Hector Camacho Jr.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva

Omar Chavez vs. Ramon Alvarez

Damian Sosa vs. Abel Mina

Kevin Torres vs. Jorge Luis Melendez