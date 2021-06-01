Triller Signs Former HBO Boxing Commentator Jim Lampley

Triller Fight Club continues to make some big moves in the world of boxing.

This time it’s the booth that is getting some love. In a press release, Triller announced that renowned boxing play-by-play ace Jim Lampley has signed with them. Lampley will begin his Triller journey on June 19 for the Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos event. This is a multi-fight deal.

Here’s what Lampley had to say about making his return to the booth.

“I am impressed that Triller Fight Club is aggressively seeking to put together the best telecast possible, and it is that mentality that makes Triller the best possible platform for my return to ringside. This first telecast features Teofimo Lopez, conqueror of the great Vasiliy Lomachenko and an exciting new talent who has already made a historic mark on the sport. That says it all for me.”

Lampley hasn’t done commentary since HBO’s last boxing show back in December 2018. His signing is a part of Triller’s effort to bring a more traditional boxing feel to the Lopez vs. Kambosos fight. Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh explained why Lampley is the right choice.

“It is an honor and a privilege to welcome the preeminent voice in boxing, Jim Lampley, to Triller Fight Club. We will blend all the best elements of music, entertainment and sports, and there is no one better to help lead our broadcasts for fans of all ages than Jim.”

Lopez vs. Kambosos was expected to be featured on ESPN and promoted by Top Rank Boxing. Once Lopez and Kambosos couldn’t reach a deal, the title fight went into a purse bid. Triller put in the winning bid of $6 million for rights to the fight.

Triller has been making waves in the fight space. First, they promoted the late 2020 exhibition match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The company followed that up with Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren.