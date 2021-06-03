Tyron Woodley Dedicates Jake Paul Fight To Combat Sports Community

Tyron Woodley says he’ll dedicate a win over Jake Paul to the entire combat sports community and promises to send the online star back to YouTube.

After a host of MMA names threw their names into the hat to face Paul, it was revealed this week that Woodley, a former UFC Welterweight Champion, will face “The Problem Child” next.

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

The story leading up to the fight has written itself. “The Chosen One” is a long-time friend and teammate of Ben Askren.

“Funky” was brutally knocked out by Jake Paul in the opening round of their fight. Woodley now has the chance to exact revenge for his fallen teammate.

But the 39-year-old isn’t just doing it for Askren, he’s doing it for the entire combat sports community.

“Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night,” Woodley told ESPN. “Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash. I can’t wait to shut this bitch up. This is getting done for the culture, the whole MMA community and boxing community, to rid this guy of combat sports.”

MMA fans will be hoping to see a scene opposite to that of Jake Paul’s last encounter with a former UFC welterweight.

And despite not being known as a striker, Tyron Woodley certainly possesses more power and stand-up pedigree than Askren. Nevertheless, he’s still opened as the betting underdog on most sites.

Having endured a torrid four-fight losing streak before his release from the UFC, Woodley will be looking to create a more positive memory to come from the back end of his combat sports career.

Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul is expected to main event a Showtime pay-per-view on August 28. The venue and location is yet to be confirmed.

How do you think Jake Paul will fare against Tyron Woodley?