Tyron Woodley Predicts The Precise Round He Will KO Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is channeling his inner ‘Mystic Mac’ and thinks he knows when the fight with Jake Paul will end when they meet in the boxing ring on August 28.

The former UFC welterweight champion is the latest MMA combatant to fight a YouTube celebrity. While his teammate and training partner Ben Askren fought Jake Paul in April, the result ended with Askren planted on the mat. Ever since the nasty knockout, “The Chosen One” has been eager to avenge his friend’s loss but more importantly, net a huge payday in the process.

With the fight still months away, the heat between both men continues to build as they prepare for one another. Prior to his matchup with Jake Paul, Woodley faced Vicente Luque in a frenetic one-round fight that resulted in Woodley being submitted via d’arce choke. Despite losing the bout, Tyron Woodley believes the fight showed his true colors and his determination to dominate when the pressure is on.

“I think what people are going to see is a continuation of what they saw against (Vicente) Luque but without me getting caught. Woodley said to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast. The pressure, the dominance. He’s back.”

Leading up to his fight with Jake Paul, the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley gave a bold prediction on how he believes his fight with Paul will go, and how long he thinks Paul can withstand his power.

“I think three,” Woodley said.. “First round sounds cocky, sounds dope, but I just know that if I’m fighting Tyron Woodley, everyone is going to tell him to cover up, weather the storm, clinch him, grab him, keep him away from you, stay at distance, watch out for the right hand. I’ve got to set a couple traps so I may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he responds to and I think third round I should be able to clean up the deal.”

With Paul holding an unblemished record of 3-0 as a pro boxer, his skills will be put to the test when he takes on Tyron Woodley who will make his boxing debut at the age of 39 but is known for his punching power. The Aug. 28 Showtime pay-per-view between the two combatants will be contested at 190lbs and is already gathering a ton of hype.

