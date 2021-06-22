Tyron Woodley Thinks Fighting Both Paul Brothers Is A Possibility

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley has suggested that he could fight Logan Paul after his brother Jake gets “knocked out.”

Woodley is set to make his professional boxing debut against YouTube celebrity Jake Paul on August 28.

“The Chosen One” will crossover to boxing to face “The Problem Child” after being released from the UFC earlier this year. The 39-year-old suffered consecutive defeats to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque prior to his exit from the promotion.

Woodley will be looking to introduce a more positive memory to the back-end of his combat sports career when he faces Paul later this year.

After victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson, Paul faced former ONE and Bellator Welterweight Champion Ben Askren in April this year. The 24-year-old knocked “Funky” out in round one to set up a meeting with Askren’s training partner Tyron Woodley.

But unlike Askren, Woodley has a very clear prediction for how his bout with Paul will go, and has even expressed his desire for a second meeting in the ring shortly after.

“At the end of the day, he’s gonna get beat up, he’s gonna get knocked out,” Woodley told Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast. “Hopefully it’s not too bad because what’s happening is, his people are gassing him up that he can win. He accepted this fight and I was very surprised he accepted this fight. They’re gassing him up and they’re giving him that ‘You’ve got the power. He’s old. He ain’t won a fight a million years. You the younger, more hungry, he’s taking you lightly, you can beat him!’ They’re lying to this kid and they’re gonna get him f*cked up.

Tyron Woodley (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty)

“So what’s gonna happen is, I’m gonna beat him, I’m gonna knock him out, and hopefully it’s not too bad where he doesn’t want to do it again because I want to take the money again. I want to rob the bank twice. So that’s the plan.”

Jake Paul’s brother, Logan, has also been testing his own boxing skills. The 26-year-old recently went the distance with the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition bout.

Woodley has suggested the elder Paul brother will be keen to get his hands on him after seeing what he does to Jake on August 28.

“I really don’t have smoke with his brother Logan but sh*t, after he sees what I do to his brother he might want to get the hands too.”

It appears Woodley may even receive some help with his own battle against a Paul brother from Mayweather himself. Prior to his meeting with Logan, the unbeaten superstar expressed his desire to help train Woodley ahead of his squared circle debut.

Do you think Tyron Woodley can defeat both Paul brothers?