Tyson Fury Calls Wilder ‘Mentally Weak’ For Refusing To Speak At Presser

Tyson Fury had plenty to say during a recent press conference but it was quite the opposite for Deontay Wilder.

On July 24, Fury and Wilder will share the ring for the third time. In their first meeting back in December 2018, the two fought to a split draw. Wilder scored two knockdowns in the first fight. In the rematch, Fury turned in a dominant performance, stopping Wilder via seventh-round TKO back in February 2020.

During the pre-fight press conference for Fury vs. Wilder 3, it became clear that “The Bronze Bomber” was in no mood to speak. The only time Wilder talked was when he promised bloodshed at the beginning of the conference. For the rest of the presser, Wilder kept his headphones on and didn’t answer any questions.

Fury blasted Wilder for ignoring questions (h/t Bad Left Hook).

“It shows how weak of a mental person he is, and how much the beating in the last fight took from him emotionally in his life. I was worried about Deontay Wilder for quite a while. Obviously, he’s doing his little thing with his earphones on and doesn’t want to answer any questions. That’s up to him, but I’m here to promote a fight.”

Fury also said he’s hoping Wilder’s new trainer, Malik Scott is able to bring out the best in the former WBC Heavyweight Champion.

“I look forward to the challenge. I hope he’s going to bring something different than the last time — he needs to, let’s face facts. I know he’s taken on (new trainer) Malik (Scott), very experienced guy in boxing, had a lot of fights himself. Let’s hope he can bring the best out of Deontay Wilder.”

Wilder was able to receive a trilogy bout with Fury following an arbitration case. Fury’s team was convinced that Wilder didn’t have any legal right to the fight, so they pursued an undisputed heavyweight title showdown with Anthony Joshua. The court ruled that Wilder must get a third match with Fury by September.

Fury vs. Wilder 3 will take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.