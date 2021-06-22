Tyson Fury Doubles Down On Ngannou Challenge With An Added Twist

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury wants to box UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou but there’s a twist.

Fury is gearing up for a trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder. Their first encounter ended in a split draw. The rematch was won by Fury via seventh-round TKO. The trilogy fight will take place on July 24. Fury’s team tried moving on from Wilder as they chased an undisputed title bout with Anthony Joshua. Ultimately, Wilder won an arbitration case that granted him the third bout with Fury by September.

While Fury is preparing for that battle, he has gone back-and-forth with Ngannou in the media. Ngannou has expressed his desire to box Fury. Speaking to Michael Bisping for BT Sport, “The Gypsy King” says that he’d have a boxing match with Ngannou inside a cage with MMA gloves on (via MMA.uno).

“Yeah, I would fight one of those guys, I would fight Ngannou with the little gloves on in a cage, but no grappling and all that, just boxing. Cage boxing. That will be good, right? I would fight these guys, but you know it’s a totally different sport. It is like cricket and tennis. They both have bats or rackets but it is something totally different. If I fight Ngannou in a wrestling match, I am not a fighter, so they are going to take me to the ground like James Toney and they are going to tear me to pieces.”

Ngannou’s first title challenger hasn’t been made official. UFC President Dana White insists that Derrick Lewis is next. Ngannou has said he’d rather fight former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones.