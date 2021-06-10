UFC 263: Adesanya Has Judge Who Scored First Vettori Fight Removed

Israel Adesanya got his way when it comes to the cast of judges for his rematch against Marvin Vettori.

This Saturday night (June 6), Adesanya will put the UFC Middleweight Championship on the line against Vettori. The title fight will headline UFC 263 inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Adesanya and Vettori first fought back in April 2018. Adesanya picked up the split decision victory.

Chris Lee was the lone judge to score the fight in favor of Vettori that night. It appears that scoring total has led to him being bounced from having any impact on the UFC 263 main event.

“The Last Stylebender” revealed to Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports that his team succeeded in having Lee removed from the judges’ table for his second encounter with Vettori (via LowKickMMA.com).

“This time, shout out to my man Tim and Eugene. Eugene already made a complaint a while back to I think Mick [Maynard] saying ‘we never want him to judge again.’ And apparently, he was scheduled to judge this fight again and shout out to my man Tim from Paradigm. He said ‘no f*cking way,’ and yeah, we got him out of there. No disrespect to him but full disrespect to him if he actually thought Marvin won the last fight.”

Adesanya has made it clear that he feels Lee’s score in the first fight with Vettori was baffling. He is expecting a clean sweep against the title challenger in their second encounter.

UFC 263 will also feature a flyweight title rematch. Champion Deiveson Figueiredo meets Brandon Moreno once again in the co-main event. Plus, Nate Diaz will make his return to the Octagon as he throws leather with Leon Edwards.

Join MMA News for LIVE coverage of UFC 263 this weekend. You can peep our staff predictions here.