UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC 263 weigh-ins are complete, and each of the fighters on the main card successfully made weight!

We are all set for tomorrow night’s pay-per-view, as all but one fighter made weight. Featherweight Steven Peterson weighed in 2.5 pounds over the weight limit. His fight with Chase Hooper will go forward as planned with a 20% purse fine being levied on Peterson.

There was a scare at flyweight, with champion Deiveson Figueiredo having the MMA community waiting with bated breath to see if he would make it to the scales, and “Deus da Guerra” was able to make championship weight just in the nick of time.

With no time to spare, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo hit his mark of 125 pounds ⚖️ #UFC263 pic.twitter.com/yYQYlPF5Ae — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2021

UFC 263 Preview

Image courtesy of Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Tomorrow night, UFC 263 will take place from inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. We’ve got ourselves two rematches in the main and co-main with world titles on the line preceded by a historic five-round non-title PPV fight between #3-ranked Leon Edwards and Stockton-bred superstar Nate Diaz.

In both rematches, the participants want to remove all doubt about who is the better man after their close initial encounters. Adesanya and Vettori have engaged in a hefty amount of trash talk leading into the event, but all the talking stops tomorrow night. Don’t expect a touch of the gloves to kick this one off nor a shaking of hands at the conclusion of the fight. Do expect a whole lot of gloating from the outspoken victor, however.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in a rematch of one of the most praised fights of 2020. Figueiredo has shared his prediction without reservation: Moreno will get knocked out. Moreno sees things differently. He is a firm believer in the philosophy that in order to shut down a bully, you must stand up to him. In this fight, Moreno plans to be the bully and “Big Brother” his opponent en route to becoming the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history.

Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz

Finally, before we get to the title fights, Leon Edwards will look to dispel the narrative that Nate Diaz is an unstoppable zombie by KOing his resilient opponent. For Diaz, the Stockton bad boy will be looking to add another chapter to his UFC Odyssey by pulling off the upset win over the highly favored Edwards.

Edwards is currently sitting as a massive -600 favorite to get the job done here, but Diaz is most definitely an individual who is known to scoff at the odds and fight with a total irreverence to betting lines or even the current scorecard mid-fight. Regardless of anyone’s thoughts or opinions on the outside, Diaz will punch, slap, and flip off his opponent when the opportunity presents, with a blood-stained smile of defiance.

Also featured on the main card is a battle between ranked light heavyweights Paul Craig (#14) and Jamahal Hill (#15) settling their “personal” issues inside the Octagon, and the legendary Demian Maia perhaps fighting his last career fight when he takes on the hungry and ascending Belal Muhammad.

Do yourself a favor and check out the UFC 263 picks from our talented staff to get you more psyched for tomorrow’s big pay-per-view!

UFC 263 Weigh-In Results

You can find the weigh-in results as well as the full UFC 263 card with start times below!

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET)

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya © (183.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (184.5) – for middleweight title

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo © (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Nate Diaz (170)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Paul Craig (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 PM ET)

Brad Riddell (155) vs. Drew Dober (154)

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

Joanne Calderwood (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Hakeem Dawodu (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.5)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

Alexis Davis (134.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Matt Frevola (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (155.5)

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (148.5)*

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

Carlos Felipe (262.5) vs. Jake Collier (264.5)

Be sure you keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for FULL coverage of UFC 263, including all the results, highlights, and updates associated with the event!