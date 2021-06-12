The time has arrived for UFC 263, which will be headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2.

Adesanya will put the UFC Middleweight Championship on the line against Vettori. The action will emanate from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Back in 2018, Adesanya defeated Vettori via split decision.

The co-main event will also feature a title bout. This one will also be a rematch as flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo goes to war with Brandon Moreno a second time. Back in December 2020, Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw.

That’s not all. Welterweights Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz will collide in a bout scheduled for five rounds. Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad and Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill will also be featured on the main card.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori Live Stream Info

Things will get going with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET. That portion of the card will air live on ESPN+. The action transitions to the major ESPN network at 8 p.m. ET. The main card of UFC 263 will begin at 10 p.m. ET. You’ll need to order the pay-per-view through ESPN+ if you live in the United States.

Missed the weigh-ins and faceoffs? Click here for those results. Keep it locked on the MMA News homepage for LIVE coverage of UFC 263 including results, highlights, and all the post-fight tidbits you’ll need.

Here is the final card for UFC 263.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, PPV)

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Prelims (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Brad Riddell vs. Drew Dober

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)