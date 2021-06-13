UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno Nabs Performance Check

The UFC 263 pay-per-view event bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena. Headlining the card was a clash between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

Marvin caught a leg kick and got a takedown into full guard to start off the fight. It didn’t stay there for long as Adesanya got back to his feet. Adesanya found short yet effective strikes while Vettori was loading up and widely swinging, which led to him missing most of his shots.

In the third frame, Vettori got a takedown and went for a rear-naked choke only for Adesanya to get out of it with a sweet scramble. Adesanya was using leg kicks throughout the fight and it started paying off in the middle of the fight. In the end, it was Izzy who walked away with the win to retain his title.

The co-main event saw more action between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno to earn the rights to hold the flyweight title.

This fight saw Moreno catch him with a jab as Figueiredo was walking in. Figueiredo eventually got back to his feet. This happened in the first round. Moreno caught him with a jab before Figueiredo took him down in the early part of the second round. Moreno did get a takedown and into full guard. It all ended in the third round when Moreno got a rear-naked choke for the win to become the new champion.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night:

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Performances of the Night:

Brandon Moreno

Paul Craig

