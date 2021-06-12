UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Faceoffs

The UFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins is complete & the combatants have faced off for the final time.

UFC 263 takes place tomorrow night live on pay-per-view! Earlier tonight, each of the fighters on the card took part in the Ceremonial Weigh-Ins and one last faceoff prior to tomorrow’s festivities. You can check out the full video below!

Check out the weigh-in results from the official weigh-ins earlier today along with the full card and fight times below!

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET)

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya © (183.5) vs. Marvin Vettori (184.5) – for middleweight title

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo © (125) vs. Brandon Moreno (125) – for flyweight title

Leon Edwards (170.5) vs. Nate Diaz (170)

Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Paul Craig (204.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 PM ET)

Brad Riddell (155) vs. Drew Dober (154)

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Darren Stewart (204.5)

Joanne Calderwood (125) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Hakeem Dawodu (145.5) vs. Movsar Evloev (145.5)

EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

Alexis Davis (134.5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (135.5)

Matt Frevola (155) vs. Terrance McKinney (155.5)

Chase Hooper (145.5) vs. Steven Peterson (148.5)*

Fares Ziam (156) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

Carlos Felipe (262.5) vs. Jake Collier (264.5)

Be sure you keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for FULL coverage of UFC 263, including all the results, highlights, and updates associated with the event!