UFC 263 Highlights: Brandon Moreno Taps Deiveson Figueiredo To Win Flyweight Title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ended up putting on a memorable fight in the UFC 263 co-main event.

The two fighters met in a flyweight title bout on Saturday night (June 12, 2021) at the UFC 263 pay-per-view event from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena.

With about a minute to go, Moreno caught him with a jab as Figueiredo came in. The second round opened with Figueiredo getting tagged before taking down Moreno. Moments later, Moreno was the one to take down Figueiredo. The third round saw Moreno get a rear-naked choke for the win to become the new champion.

Their first fight took place at UFC 256 this past December where they went to a majority draw.

Figueiredo was on a four-fight win streak entering this fight. He got a first-round submission win over Alex Perez at UFC 255, a KO win over Joseph Benavidez at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 event from Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island aka Fight Island, another TKO win over Benavidez in February 2020, a decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 240 and then a submission victory over Tim Elliott in October 2019.

Moreno earned this title shot by winning three straight wins. He got two back-to-back decision wins over Kai Kara-France at UFC 245 and Jussier Formiga in March 2020 before knocking out Brandon Royval at UFC 255.

