UFC 263 Medical Suspensions: Brandon Moreno Faces Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list has been released following UFC 263.
The first Mexican-born UFC champion, Brandon Moreno, could be facing up to six months off if he is not cleared by an orthopedic doctor for his right foot. Also, Jamahal Hill has survived both an arm break and an indefinite layoff after his fight with Paul Craig at UFC 263. Hill could also return in six months or less with medical clearance.
The final fighter from the UFC 263 card who is facing a suspension of this length is Terrence McKinney, who burst onto the UFC scene with a seven-second TKO of Matt Frevola. Unfortunately, he injured his right knee during his post-fight celebration and will be out for 180 days as a result if not medically cleared before then.
You can find the full UFC 263 medical suspensions report below (via mixedmartialarts.com).
Carlos Felipe defeated Jake Collier via split-decision
- Carlos Felipe: Suspended 45 days for a right eye laceration, no contact for 30 days
- Jake Collier: Suspended 30 days as precaution, no contact for 21 days
Fares Ziam defeated Luigi Vendramini via majority decision
- Fares Ziam: Suspended 30 days as precaution, no contact for 21 days
- Luigi Vendramini: Suspended 30 days as a precaution, no contact for 21 days
Steven Peterson defeated Chase Hooper via unanimous decision
- Chase Hooper: Suspended 7 days
- Steven Peterosn: Peterson suspended 7 days
Terrence McKinney defeated Matt Frevola via KO
- Matt Frevola: Suspended 45 days, no contact for 30 days
- Terrence McKinney: Suspended 180 days, needs an MRI of his right knee and clearance letter from an orthopedic doctor. No contact for 30 days
Pannie Kianzad defeated Alexis Davis via unanimous decision
- Pannie Kianzad: Suspended 30 days
- Alexis Davis: Suspended 30 days
Movsar Evloev defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision
- Movsar Evloev: Suspended for 7 days
- Hakeem Dawodu: Suspended for 14 days
Lauren Murphy defeated Joanne Calderwood via split-decision
- Lauren Murphy: Suspended for 45 days for right eyebrow laceration. No contact for 30 days
- Joanne Calderwood: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution. No contact for 21 days
Eryk Anders defeated Darren Stewart by unanimous decision
- Eryk Anders: Suspended for 7 days
- Darren Stewart: Suspended for 14 days
Brad Riddell defeated Drew Dober by unanimous decision
- Drew Dober: Suspended 45 days due to two lacerations. Needs orthopedic clearance for right hip (pain)
- Brad Riddell: Suspended 45 days for multiple lacerations
Paul Craig defeated Jamahal Hill via TKO
- Paul Craig: Suspended for seven days
- Jamahal Hill: Suspended 180 days for dislocated elbow. Requires clearance from an orthopedic doctor
Belal Muhammad defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision
- Demian Maia: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution, no contact for 21 days
- Belal Muhammad: Suspended 30 days for multiple lacerations
Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision
- Leon Edwards: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution, no contact for 21 days
- Nate Diaz: Suspended 45 days for multiple lacerations
Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via submission
- Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution
- Brandon Moreno: Suspended for 180 days for right foot. Needs clearance from an orthopedic doctor. No contact for 30 days
Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision
- Israel Adesanya: Suspended for seven days
- Marvin Vettori: Suspended 30 days as a precaution