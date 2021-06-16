UFC 263 Medical Suspensions: Brandon Moreno Faces Long Layoff

The medical suspensions list has been released following UFC 263.

The first Mexican-born UFC champion, Brandon Moreno, could be facing up to six months off if he is not cleared by an orthopedic doctor for his right foot. Also, Jamahal Hill has survived both an arm break and an indefinite layoff after his fight with Paul Craig at UFC 263. Hill could also return in six months or less with medical clearance.

The final fighter from the UFC 263 card who is facing a suspension of this length is Terrence McKinney, who burst onto the UFC scene with a seven-second TKO of Matt Frevola. Unfortunately, he injured his right knee during his post-fight celebration and will be out for 180 days as a result if not medically cleared before then.

You can find the full UFC 263 medical suspensions report below (via mixedmartialarts.com).

Carlos Felipe defeated Jake Collier via split-decision

Carlos Felipe: Suspended 45 days for a right eye laceration, no contact for 30 days

Jake Collier: Suspended 30 days as precaution, no contact for 21 days

Fares Ziam defeated Luigi Vendramini via majority decision

Fares Ziam: Suspended 30 days as precaution, no contact for 21 days

Luigi Vendramini: Suspended 30 days as a precaution, no contact for 21 days

Steven Peterson defeated Chase Hooper via unanimous decision

Chase Hooper: Suspended 7 days

Steven Peterosn: Peterson suspended 7 days

Terrence McKinney defeated Matt Frevola via KO

Matt Frevola: Suspended 45 days, no contact for 30 days

Terrence McKinney: Suspended 180 days, needs an MRI of his right knee and clearance letter from an orthopedic doctor. No contact for 30 days

Pannie Kianzad defeated Alexis Davis via unanimous decision

Pannie Kianzad: Suspended 30 days

Alexis Davis: Suspended 30 days

Movsar Evloev defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision

Movsar Evloev: Suspended for 7 days

Hakeem Dawodu: Suspended for 14 days

Lauren Murphy defeated Joanne Calderwood via split-decision

Lauren Murphy: Suspended for 45 days for right eyebrow laceration. No contact for 30 days

Joanne Calderwood: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution. No contact for 21 days

Eryk Anders defeated Darren Stewart by unanimous decision

Eryk Anders: Suspended for 7 days

Darren Stewart: Suspended for 14 days

Brad Riddell defeated Drew Dober by unanimous decision

Drew Dober: Suspended 45 days due to two lacerations. Needs orthopedic clearance for right hip (pain)

Brad Riddell: Suspended 45 days for multiple lacerations

Paul Craig defeated Jamahal Hill via TKO

Paul Craig: Suspended for seven days

Jamahal Hill: Suspended 180 days for dislocated elbow. Requires clearance from an orthopedic doctor

Belal Muhammad defeated Demian Maia via unanimous decision

Demian Maia: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution, no contact for 21 days

Belal Muhammad: Suspended 30 days for multiple lacerations

Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision

Leon Edwards: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution, no contact for 21 days

Nate Diaz: Suspended 45 days for multiple lacerations

Brandon Moreno defeated Deiveson Figueiredo via submission

Deiveson Figueiredo: Suspended for 30 days as a precaution

Brandon Moreno: Suspended for 180 days for right foot. Needs clearance from an orthopedic doctor. No contact for 30 days

Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision