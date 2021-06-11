UFC 263 Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs, Things Get Physical

Did you miss yesterday’s UFC 263 pre-fight press conference? Fret not because we come bearing highlights & faceoffs just for you!

At UFC 263, we will see two world title fights and a specialty five-round bout between Leon Edwards and the enigmatic Nate Diaz. The first of the two world title fights will feature rematch #1: flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno seeking to remove all doubt on who is the true king of the 125 lbs. weight class.

And the main event, rematch #2, will feature the self-assured middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against the volatile Marvin Vettori, with both men looking to also remove doubt and judges from their contest.

All six of the above names got together to chop it up and, in the case of the headliners, dish out an extensive spread of trash talk for the public to digest. Peep out the highlights below along with the ensuing faceoffs, which included a tribute to Jeremy Stephens with a hard shove from one of the event’s combatants!

Here is the full card for tomorrow night’s pay-per-view.

Main Card

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya(c) vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo(c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card

Brad Riddell vs. Drew Dober

Darren Stewart vs. Eryk Anders

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Early Preliminary Card

Alexis Davis vs. Pannie Kianzad

Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe

Be sure to stick with us for live coverage, results, and highlights of UFC 263 during the big event!