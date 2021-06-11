UFC 263 Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs, Things Get Physical

Did you miss yesterday’s UFC 263 pre-fight press conference? Fret not because we come bearing highlights & faceoffs just for you!
At UFC 263, we will see two world title fights and a specialty five-round bout between Leon Edwards and the enigmatic Nate Diaz. The first of the two world title fights will feature rematch #1: flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno seeking to remove all doubt on who is the true king of the 125 lbs. weight class.
And the main event, rematch #2, will feature the self-assured middleweight champion Israel Adesanya defending his title against the volatile Marvin Vettori, with both men looking to also remove doubt and judges from their contest.
All six of the above names got together to chop it up and, in the case of the headliners, dish out an extensive spread of trash talk for the public to digest. Peep out the highlights below along with the ensuing faceoffs, which included a tribute to Jeremy Stephens with a hard shove from one of the event’s combatants!
Here is the full card for tomorrow night’s pay-per-view.
Main Card
- UFC Middleweight Championship Bout: Israel Adesanya(c) vs. Marvin Vettori
- UFC Flyweight Championship Bout: Deiveson Figueiredo(c) vs. Brandon Moreno
- Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
- Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
- Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
Preliminary Card
- Brad Riddell vs. Drew Dober
- Darren Stewart vs. Eryk Anders
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy
- Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev
Early Preliminary Card
- Alexis Davis vs. Pannie Kianzad
- Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney
- Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
- Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam
- Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe
Be sure to stick with us for live coverage, results, and highlights of UFC 263 during the big event!