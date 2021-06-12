UFC 263 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC 263 goes down tonight (Sat. June 12, 2021) from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori in a bout. Their first fight took place at UFC 256 this past December where they went to a majority draw.

The co-headliner will see a bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title. Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout, Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight showdown, and Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight fight rounds out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 263 results below:

Quick UFC 263 Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Women’s flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)