UFC 263 Results: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

UFC 263 goes down tonight (Sat. June 12, 2021) from Glendale, Arizona from Gila River Arena and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori in a bout. Their first fight took place at UFC 256 this past December where they went to a majority draw.
The co-headliner will see a bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno for the flyweight title. Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout, Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad in a welterweight showdown, and Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight fight rounds out the main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 263 results below:
Quick UFC 263 Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
- Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
- Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz
- Welterweight bout: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
- Light heavyweight bout: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
- Light heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart
- Women’s flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy
- Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis
- Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Matt Frevola
- Catchweight bout: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
- Lightweight bout: Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam
- Light heavyweight bout: Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe