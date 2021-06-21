UFC 263 Full Salaries Revealed: Israel Adesanya Leads The Pack

The salaries for UFC 263 have been revealed, and leading the way for all combatants on the card are the event’s headliners, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

The UFC 263 salaries list was released by the Arizona Department of Gaming and obtained via MMA Junkie. The figures do not include pay-per-view percentage cuts and also do not include deductions, i.e. insurance and taxes.

Outside of the event’s headliners, Nate Diaz came in third, pulling in $250,000 for his historic five-round non-title PPV fight against Leon Edwards, who raked in $111,000 upfront with another $110,000 win bonus on top for a total of $222,000. That figure earned by the Englishman is more than new flyweight champ Brandon Moreno earned ($200,000 total) while Diaz outearned the then-flyweight champion Deiveson Figueirdo ($210,000).

As for Adesanya and Vettori. The middleweight champ pulled in half a million dollars while Vettori got a clean $350,000.

The total disclosed purses for the UFC 263 pay-per-view was $3,233,000

You can view the full UFC 263 fighter salaries listed below.

Israel Adesanya: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Marvin Vettori: $350,000

Brandon Moreno: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Deiveison Figueirdo: $210,000

Leon Edwards: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Nate Diaz: $250,000

Belal Muhammad: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Demian Maia: $175,000

Paul Craig: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Jamahal Hill: $28,000

Brad Riddell: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Drew Dober: $87,000

Eryk Anders: $150,000 (includes $75,000 win bonus) def. Darren Stewart: $45,000

Lauren Murphy: $140,000 (includes $70,000 win bonus) def. Joanne Calderwood: $51,000

Movsar Evloev: $72,000 (includes $36,000 win bonus) def. Hakeem Dawodu: $55,000

Pannie Kianzad: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) def. Alexis Davis: $43,000

Terrance McKinney $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Matt Frevola: $23,000

Steven Peterson: $46,000 (includes $23,000 win bonus) def. Chase Hooper: $37,000

Fares Ziam: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Luigi Vendramini: $15,000

Carlos Felipe: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Jake Collier: $28,000