UFC Flyweight Popped By USADA For Diuretic

A ranked UFC flyweight has tested positive for a banned diuretic.

Combate reports that Rogerio Bontorin was flagged by USADA stemming from an out-of-competition sample back in May. MMAFighting.com reports that Bontorin’s team is working to prove that this is the result of a tainted supplement.

If all remains unchanged, Bontorin will be on the sidelines with a one-year suspension. His team is hoping to get the sanction reduced to six months.

Bontorin was last seen inside the Octagon back on May 15. He defeated Matt Schnell via unanimous decision on the main card of UFC 262.

As it stands now, Bontorin is the number eight-ranked UFC flyweight. He is just behind the man who defeated him back in March, Kai Kara-France.

Bontorin isn’t the first fighter to be popped for a diuretic. The good news for him is that many of his fellow UFC competitors have been able to prove that the positive test for hydrochlorothiazide was caused by a contaminated supplement. In the past, we’ve seen fighters such as Anderson Silva and Junior dos Santos get clearance after providing clear evidence of ingesting tainted supplements.

Time will tell if Bontorin will be able to get his suspension reduced. It’s possible that Bontorin saved his job with the victory over Schnell. He had lost two fights in a row and for many fighters without name recognition, three straight losses lead to a pink slip. Bontorin likely wants to keep building off his last win to prove he deserves to stay in the UFC.