UFC Possibly Taking Action Against Shoving During Weigh-ins

The UFC appears to have taken a more firm stance on physical encounters during weigh-ins, at least for one event.

Physical encounters during press conferences and weigh-ins are nothing new. We’ve seen these incidents happen several times over years. Back in 2014, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier got into a scuffle to end a presser after “DC” shoved “Bones.”

While the UFC wasn’t taking action to prevent these incidents from happening again, things have gotten a bit out of hand. Back in April, Jeremy Stephens shoved Drakkar Klose during a staredown at the weigh-ins. While things didn’t appear out of the ordinary, Klose was forced to pull out of the fight as a result.

More recently, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo caught Dana White off-guard when he shoved Brandon Moreno at a UFC 263 press conference.

It looks like the UFC has had enough. Lauren Murphy, who will take on Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263, took to her Twitter account to reveal that ahead of the weigh-ins fighters were told there would be severe consequences if things got physical on stage.

They just told us at weigh ins that if we touch our opponent at ceremonial weigh ins for any thing other than a fist bump, or a handshake, or high five, we will be pulled from the card, suspended, and fined.



The UFC has yet to speak on whether or not this action will be permanent. One thing is apparent, however, and that is the promotion is at least trying to keep things under control in the short term.