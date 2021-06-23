Wednesday, June 23, 2021
UFC Rankings Report: Does The Korean Zombie Rise After Big Win?

Chan Sung Jung
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports
By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 29! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Marlon Vera moves up two spots to #13 after his victory over Davey Grant, and Cody Stamann drops to spots to #15.

Featherweight: No Changes, as Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie) remains behind Yair Rodriguez (#3), Brian Ortega (#2), and Max Holloway (#1).

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: No Changes

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall moves up one spot to #12, causing Blagoy Ivanov to drop one spot to #13. Additionally, Sergei Spivac now finds himself ranked at #14 after defeating Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 29. Oleinik is no longer ranked.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

