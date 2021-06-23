UFC Rankings Report: Does The Korean Zombie Rise After Big Win?

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC Vegas 29! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Women’s Pound for Pound: No Changes
Strawweight: No Changes
Women’s Flyweight: No Changes
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera moves up two spots to #13 after his victory over Davey Grant, and Cody Stamann drops to spots to #15.
Featherweight: No Changes, as Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie) remains behind Yair Rodriguez (#3), Brian Ortega (#2), and Max Holloway (#1).
Lightweight: No Changes
Welterweight: No Changes
Middleweight: No Changes
Light Heavyweight: No Changes
Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall moves up one spot to #12, causing Blagoy Ivanov to drop one spot to #13. Additionally, Sergei Spivac now finds himself ranked at #14 after defeating Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 29. Oleinik is no longer ranked.
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.