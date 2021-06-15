UFC Rankings Report: Izzy Moves Up P4P, Muhammad Cracks Top 10

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 263! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Israel Adesanya moves up one position to #3, making the new pound-for-pound top 5 as follows: Jon Jones (#1), Kamaru Usman (#2), Israel Adesanya (#3), Alexander Volkanovski (#4), and Francis Ngannou (#5).

Brandon Moreno debuts on the list at #12 after winning flyweight gold at UFC 263, which has knocked former champ Deiveson Figueiredo off the list. Also, Charles Oliveira (#10) and Robert Whittaker (#11) move up one spot.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Lauren Murphy debuts in the rankings at #13, with Yan Xiaonan (#14) and Julianna Peña (#15) both dropping one spot. Also, Aspen Ladd moves up to #10 while Katlyn Chookagian falls a spot to #11.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (#10) and Lina Lansberg (#11) swap places.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo is now the #1 contender after Brandon Moreno became the new champion at UFC 263.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: The undefeated Movsar Evloev moves up to #13 after defeating Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 263. Alex Caceres appears in the rankings at #15, and Shane Burgos drops one spot to #14.

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan (#15) and Brad Riddell (#13) both debut in the rankings.

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad cracks the top 10 after defeating Demian Maia, thus moving up three spots to #9. Maia drops two spots to #11 after the loss. Meanwhile, Li Jingliang falls one spot down to #12.

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (#3) and Marvin Vettori (#4) swap places.

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig moves up two positions to #12 after his TKO victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263, with Hill remaining at #15. Craig’s rise has caused Misha Cirkunov (#13) and Jim Crute (#14) to both drop one spot.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

