Tuesday, June 15, 2021
HomeUFC

UFC Rankings Report: Izzy Moves Up P4P, Muhammad Cracks Top 10

Israel Adesanya
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
By Clyde Aidoo

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 263! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Israel Adesanya moves up one position to #3, making the new pound-for-pound top 5 as follows: Jon Jones (#1), Kamaru Usman (#2), Israel Adesanya (#3), Alexander Volkanovski (#4), and Francis Ngannou (#5).

Brandon Moreno debuts on the list at #12 after winning flyweight gold at UFC 263, which has knocked former champ Deiveson Figueiredo off the list. Also, Charles Oliveira (#10) and Robert Whittaker (#11) move up one spot.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Lauren Murphy debuts in the rankings at #13, with Yan Xiaonan (#14) and Julianna Peña (#15) both dropping one spot. Also, Aspen Ladd moves up to #10 while Katlyn Chookagian falls a spot to #11.

Strawweight: No Changes

Women’s Flyweight: No Changes

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (#10) and Lina Lansberg (#11) swap places.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo is now the #1 contender after Brandon Moreno became the new champion at UFC 263.

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: The undefeated Movsar Evloev moves up to #13 after defeating Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 263. Alex Caceres appears in the rankings at #15, and Shane Burgos drops one spot to #14.

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan (#15) and Brad Riddell (#13) both debut in the rankings.   

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad cracks the top 10 after defeating Demian Maia, thus moving up three spots to #9. Maia drops two spots to #11 after the loss. Meanwhile, Li Jingliang falls one spot down to #12.

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier (#3) and Marvin Vettori (#4) swap places.

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig moves up two positions to #12 after his TKO victory over Jamahal Hill at UFC 263, with Hill remaining at #15. Craig’s rise has caused Misha Cirkunov (#13) and Jim Crute (#14) to both drop one spot.

Heavyweight: No Changes

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 263?

Latest MMA News

Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright 2021 MMANEWS LLC