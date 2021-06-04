UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC Vegas 28 weigh-ins are complete, and the entire card will proceed without issue.

Indeed, every single fighter made weight, including event headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai, who came in at 1 1/2 lbs. apart.

UFC Vegas 28 Preview

Augusto Sakai, Jairzinho Rozenstruik

A product of Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil, Augusto Sakai will be looking to rebound from the lone blotch on his 4-1 UFC record that occurred in his previous fight. In his first UFC main event, Sakai fell short against veteran Alistair Overeem last September in a TKO defeat. Sakai will look to revert to being on the opposite side of the knockout, as 11 of his 15 career wins have come by this method.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will also be looking to bounce back from a main-event loss. In his previous bout, Rozenstruik fell to Ciryl Gane in February via unanimous decision. He does have a claim to something that Sakai does not, which is that he holds a victory over Alistair Overeem. As we know, fights are not won or lost by the equations of MMA math, so these big boys will determine who the better man is through a battle of might and the ultimate test of wits inside the UFC Octagon.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The co-main event of the evening will feature two more heavyweights ready to show the world why the big men strike so much fear into the imaginations of many. The vision of standing across from bombs being thrown at you from Walt Harris isn’t a pleasant thought, especially when they are being swung with bad intentions and the frustrations of back-to-back losses.

Despite losing to Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem consecutively, Harris still currently holds on to his ranking in the heavyweight’s top 10 at #8, but a third straight loss is something every fighter wants to avoid, especially in the UFC, where such a streak is often the beginning of the end of a promotional run. At 37 years old, Harris will want to remind the UFC brass and the world that he is still a Big Ticket for the promotion.

Marcin Tybura, Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Harris’s opponent, Marcin Tybura, is experiencing a completely different career trajectory. The winner of four straight, Tybura recently earned his first stoppage since 2016 when he picked up the TKO over Greg Hardy last December. Tybura’s streak has earned him a spot right outside the heavyweight top 10 at #11. A fifth straight win for this technical striker would do wonders for him and potentially promote him up a spot to the main event next time in addition to a few spots up the UFC rankings.

For a more detailed look at the UFC Vegas 28 main and co-main events, our Doug Murray broke it all down for you right here!

Some other names to look out for on this card who are known to put on some fun performances are Miguel Baeza and Santiago Ponzinibbio, who will be facing one another in a crossroads fight for both men; skilled strikers Sean Woodson and Youssef Zalal battling it out; and Contender Series standout Jordan Leavitt opening the card against Claudio Puelles.

All of the above names are geared up and ready to go tomorrow night, so make sure you are, too, and join us for our coverage of UFC Vegas 28 with all the updates, highlights, and results! Below, you can find the full card and weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 28, along with the start times and networks!

UFC Vegas 28 Weigh-In Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 PM ET)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254) vs. Augusto Sakai (255.5)

Walt Harris (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (251)

Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Laureano Staropoli (185)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

Antonio Arroyo (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 PM ET)

Montana De La Rosa (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (124.5)

Tanner Boser (242) vs. Ilir Latifi (240)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (169.5)

Makwan Amirkhani (146) vs. Kamuela Kirk (146)

Mason Jones (156) vs. Alan Patrick (154.5)

Manon Fiorot (125.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (124.5)

Sean Woodson (145) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)

Jordan Leavitt (156) vs. Claudio Puelles (155)