UFC Vegas 29 Bonuses & Highlights: Matt Brown Among Winners

The UFC Vegas 29 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige. This fight saw Jung score a takedown in the first round, but only kept him there for about a minute.

The second round opened with Jung briefly knocking Ige down. Ige did go for a takedown in the round, but Jung ended up on top. Fast forward to the third round, Jung also got a takedown and took his back. Jung was bleeding from his eyebrow. Jung continued to shut him down in the fourth and fifth rounds to walk away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Aleksei Oleinik and Serghei Spivac.

This fight saw Oleinik come out strong in the first round and was landing at will while Spivac was back peddling. However, as the fight went to the second and third rounds, Spivac started finding success on the ground with his takedowns. He also dished out some punishment while on top and this helped him win the fight by decision.

Matt Brown got a bonus for his knockout win over Matt Brown. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night

Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

Performances of the Night

Matt Brown & Seungwoo Choi

UFC Vegas 29 Results: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige, Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac

