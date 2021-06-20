UFC Vegas 29 Highlights: Chan Sung Jung Outpoints Dan Ige

Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige delivered in the main event billing.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 19, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 29 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The first round saw Jung get a takedown and keep there for about a minute. The second round opened with Jung scoring a right hook that briefly knocked Ige down, but he got back to his feet. Ige tried to go for a takedown in the round, but was stuffed and Jung ended up getting on top and taking his back. The third round opened with Jung getting a takedown and once again getting back position. The fourth round saw Jung get a takedown after Ige was trying with all of his might to land a big shot. Ige threw shots like a mad man in the last round. Jung got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Zombie drops Ige to open Round 2! #UFCVegas29 pic.twitter.com/ivxefoHrv4 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 20, 2021

Jung entered this fight with a 3-3 record in his last six bouts. He’s only fought five times in the last five years with a win over Dennis Bermudez by KO in 2017, a loss to Yair Rodríguez, and a win over Renato Moicano by TKO in 2019. He scored the biggest win thus far in his MMA career when he beat Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan by first-round TKO. He dropped a decision loss to Brian Ortega at UFC on ESPN+ 38 in October 2020.

Ige was on a five-fight winning streak heading into his fight with Calvin Kattar that he lost by decision at UFC on ESPN 13. He followed up with a KO win over Gavin Tucker in March 21st. The winning streak saw him get a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. Before that, he got a decision win over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247, a TKO win over Mike Santiago at UFC 225, a decision victory over Jordan Griffin in December 2018, and then a submission win over Danny Henry in March 2019. He also went the distance with Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

UFC Vegas 29 Results: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige, Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac