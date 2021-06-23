UFC Vegas 29 Medical Suspensions: Korean Zombie Facing Long Layoff

The UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions list has been released, and two fighters are facing potential six-month suspensions, including one of the headliners.

Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, picked up the unanimous-decision victory over Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 main event, but as he stated after the event, he suffered a shoulder injury during the bout. Jung will now need medical clearance to prevent being sidelined for six months.

Also on the main card, Marlon Vera and Davey Grant took part in an all-out war that took home Fight of the Night honors. Vera managed to escape with only a one-month suspension, but Grant cannot say the same and will be out for six months without clearance for a nasal bone fracture suffered during the bout.

You can view the full UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions list below courtesy of mixedmartial arts.com.

Chan Sung Jung defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision

Jung must have left shoulder MRI. If positive, he must have an Orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for left eyebrow laceration

Ige suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for lip laceration

Sergey Spivak defeated Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision

Oleinik suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21 for facial lacerations

Spivak facing no suspension

Marlon Vera defeated Davey Grant by unanimous decision

Vera suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21

Grant must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/04/21, no contact until 07/20/21

Seungwoo Choi defeated Julian Erosa by TKO

Erosa suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21

Choi facing no suspension

Bruno Silva defeated Wellington Turman

Turman suspended until 08/19/21. No contact until 08/04/21

Silva facing no suspension

Matt Brown defeated Dhiego Lima by KO

Lima must have a right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/19/21, no contact until 08/04/21

Brown facing no suspension

Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Aleksa Camur by split-decision

Negumereanu suspended until 07/11/21. No contact until 07/04/21

Camur facing no suspension

Virna Jandiroba defeated Kanako Murata by TKO

Murata must have left elbow dislocation cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/19/21, no contact until 08/04/21

Jandiroba facing no suspension

Khaos Williams defeated Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision

Williams suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21 for right eyebrow laceration

Semelsberger must have nose X-ray. If positive, must have ENT doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 07/20/21, no contact until 07/11/21

Josh Parisian defeated Roque Martinez by split-decision

Parisian must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/04/21, no contact until 07/20/21

Martinez suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for nasal bridge laceration

Ricky Glenn defeated Joaquim Silva by KO

Silva suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21 for lower lip laceration

Glen facing no suspension

Casey O’Neill defeated Lara Procopio by submission