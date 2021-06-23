UFC Vegas 29 Medical Suspensions: Korean Zombie Facing Long Layoff

The UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions list has been released, and two fighters are facing potential six-month suspensions, including one of the headliners.
Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, picked up the unanimous-decision victory over Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 main event, but as he stated after the event, he suffered a shoulder injury during the bout. Jung will now need medical clearance to prevent being sidelined for six months.
Also on the main card, Marlon Vera and Davey Grant took part in an all-out war that took home Fight of the Night honors. Vera managed to escape with only a one-month suspension, but Grant cannot say the same and will be out for six months without clearance for a nasal bone fracture suffered during the bout.
You can view the full UFC Vegas 29 medical suspensions list below courtesy of mixedmartial arts.com.
Chan Sung Jung defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision
- Jung must have left shoulder MRI. If positive, he must have an Orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for left eyebrow laceration
- Ige suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for lip laceration
Sergey Spivak defeated Aleksei Oleinik by unanimous decision
- Oleinik suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21 for facial lacerations
- Spivak facing no suspension
Marlon Vera defeated Davey Grant by unanimous decision
- Vera suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21
- Grant must have nasal bone fracture cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/04/21, no contact until 07/20/21
Seungwoo Choi defeated Julian Erosa by TKO
- Erosa suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21
- Choi facing no suspension
Bruno Silva defeated Wellington Turman
- Turman suspended until 08/19/21. No contact until 08/04/21
- Silva facing no suspension
Matt Brown defeated Dhiego Lima by KO
- Lima must have a right knee MRI. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/19/21, no contact until 08/04/21
- Brown facing no suspension
Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Aleksa Camur by split-decision
- Negumereanu suspended until 07/11/21. No contact until 07/04/21
- Camur facing no suspension
Virna Jandiroba defeated Kanako Murata by TKO
- Murata must have left elbow dislocation cleared by an Orthopedic doctor or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/19/21, no contact until 08/04/21
- Jandiroba facing no suspension
Khaos Williams defeated Matthew Semelsberger by unanimous decision
- Williams suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21 for right eyebrow laceration
- Semelsberger must have nose X-ray. If positive, must have ENT doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 07/20/21, no contact until 07/11/21
Josh Parisian defeated Roque Martinez by split-decision
- Parisian must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT doctor or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 08/04/21, no contact until 07/20/21
- Martinez suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for nasal bridge laceration
Ricky Glenn defeated Joaquim Silva by KO
- Silva suspended until 08/04/21. No contact until 07/20/21 for lower lip laceration
- Glen facing no suspension
Casey O’Neill defeated Lara Procopio by submission
- O’Neill must have left hand X-ray. If positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 12/17/21. Minimum suspension no contest until 07/11/21, no contact until 07/04/11
- Procopio suspended until 07/20/21. No contact until 07/11/21 for right eye swelling