UFC Vegas 29 Results: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

UFC Vegas 29 goes down tonight (Sat., June 19, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige in a featherweight bout.

Jung entered this fight with a 3-3 record in his last six bouts. He’s only fought five times in the last five years with a win over Dennis Bermudez by KO in 2017, a loss to Yair Rodríguez, and a win over Renato Moicano by TKO in 2019. He scored the biggest win thus far in his MMA career when he beat Frankie Edgar at UFC Busan by first-round TKO. He dropped a decision loss to Brian Ortega at UFC on ESPN+ 38 in October 2020.

Ige was on a five-fight winning streak heading into his fight with Calvin Kattar that he lost by decision at UFC on ESPN 13. He followed up with a KO win over Gavin Tucker in March 21st. The winning streak saw him get a decision win over Edson Barboza at the UFC on ESPN 8 event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on ESPN. Before that, he got a decision win over Mirsad Bektic at UFC 247, a TKO win over Mike Santiago at UFC 225, a decision victory over Jordan Griffin in December 2018, and then a submission win over Danny Henry in March 2019. He also went the distance with Kevin Aguilar in June 2019.

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Aleksei Oleinik and Serghei Spivac. Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi, Davey Grant vs. Marlon Vera, Bruno Silva vs. Wellington Turman, and Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 29 results below:

Quick UFC Vegas 29 Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight bout: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Serghei Spivac

Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant vs. Marlon Vera

Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Seungwoo Choi

Welterweight bout: Bruno Silva vs. Wellington Turman

Welterweight bout: Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)