UFC Vegas 29: Zombie vs Ige Weigh-In Results & Preview

The weigh-in results for UFC Fight Night: Zombie vs. Ige (UFC Vegas 29) are complete, and we are all set! Every fighter on the card made weight without issue.

UFC Vegas 29 Preview

In the main event, Chan Sung Jung, aka The Korean Zombie, will make his return after suffering a unanimous-decision loss to Brian Ortega last October, and he will be doing so in a fight that is expected to carry a lot of leather and gunfire when he takes on Dan Ige.

The Korean Zombie has taken home a remarkable seven performance bonuses out of his nine UFC fights, so the numbers don’t lie: We are far more likely to see some big action in this main event than not. This is especially true when you consider that Zombie will be paired against Dan Ige, a man who is coming off a Performance of the Night outing of his own in his KO victory over Gavin Tucker in March. That made the second time Ige has won this honor, and he has hinted that he is willing to step into the fire and grab another by testing Jung’s status as the UFC’s best brawler.

More than just a fun fight, though, this is an opportunity for both men to draw closer to a world title shot. Chan Sung Jung is currently ranked #4 at featherweight, and he sees this fight as a contest that will determine whether or not he will be viewed as a true title contender or just an “exciting fighter” known to rack up performance bonuses.

For Dan Ige, who is currently ranked #8, putting down The Korean Zombie would most likely bring him into the top 5, and such a win would go a long way in helping “Dynamite” Dan prove that he belongs in the conversation of top featherweight contenders.

The co-main event will see submission ace Aleksei Oleinik (#15) taking on Serghei Spivac. At 26 years old, Spivac is a whopping 17 years the junior of Oleinik. There are two ways to digest this piece of information. It can be viewed as a factor that will favor Spivac due to the decade-and-a-half-plus youth advantage. Or the youth could be seen as a detriment here, seeing as how the 43-year-old Olenik has competed in an astounding 75 professional MMA fights and is the much more experienced of the two.

Apparently, the betters are viewing it as the former, as Spivac is currently sitting as a -225 favorite, with the comeback on Oleinik being +185. We all know what Oleinik will be looking for in this fight, which is the same as all the 75 bouts before it: a submission win. Oleinik has an insane 46 submission victories on his résumé, so we’ll see if the young whippersnapper Spivac can halt the Russian’s quest for a 47th and thus find himself in the UFC rankings next week in the process.

Also on the UFC Vegas 29 card, #15-ranked bantamweight Marlon Vera will return to face Davey Grant. Grant is currently on a three-fight winning streak, which has earned the Englishman this crack at a ranked opponent. As for Vera, he is coming off a unanimous-decision loss to the legendary José Aldo last December and will look to get back in the win column here to avoid dropping three of his last four.

UFC veteran Matt Brown will also be returning to action as he takes on Dhiego Lima. We do not know how many more times we’ll see Matt Brown compete again, so you’ll want to be sure to tune in to watch this fan-favorite put in some work tomorrow night. The 15-8 Lima is currently listed as a -165 favorite in this bout. Former Performance of the Night winners Julian Erosa and Khaos Williams will also be competing on tomorrow night’s card.

UFC Vegas 29 takes place live tomorrow night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The entire card will be simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The main card begins at 7:00 PM EST, and the preliminary card kicks off at 4:00 PM.

The weigh-ins have just wrapped up, and you can find the full card for UFC Vegas 29 along with the weigh-in results below (via UFC.com).

UFC Vegas 29 Weigh-In Results

Main Card

Main Event – Featherweight Bout: The Korean Zombie (146) vs Dan Ige (146)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik (228) vs Serghei Spivac (242)

Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa (145.5) vs Seungwoo Choi (146)

Middleweight Bout: Wellington Turman (185.5) vs Bruno Silva (186)

Welterweight Bout: Matt Brown (170.5) vs Dhiego Lima (171)

PRELIMS

Light Heavyweight Bout: Aleksa Camur (204.5) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (205.5)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Kanako Murata (114.5) vs Virna Jandiroba (115)

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (169) vs Matthew Semelsberger (170)

Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian (266) vs Roque Martinez (249)

Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva (154.5) vs Ricky Glenn (156)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Casey O’Neill (125.5) vs Lara Procopio (126)

