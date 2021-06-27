UFC Vegas 30 Bonuses: Two Fighters Nab Performance Checks

The UFC Vegas 30 bonuses have been released.

The event took place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Headlining the card was a clash between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov.

This fight saw a tentative Volkov with his strikes and mostly a kickboxing affair. Gane was just too much for Volkov in this fight. The third round saw Volkov start to slow down while Gane picked up the pace. Gane was awarded the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux in a heavyweight slugfest.

This fight saw a lackluster first round with Boser getting the edge. The second round saw OSP score a takedown, but Boser used the fence to get himself up. It was questionable whether he grabbed the fence, but it was used as a way for him to get up either way. Once up, Boser landed a nasty knee strike to the face that hurt OSP before Boser swarmed him with strikes to get the KO win.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Performances of the Night: Marcin Prachnio and Kennedy Nzechukwu

Were the right choices made for the UFC Vegas 30 bonuses?

