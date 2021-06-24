UFC Vegas 30 – Co-Main & Main Event Closer Look

Fights will light up the UFC APEX Facility once again at the UFC Vegas 30 card this weekend.

The top of the card features the heavy hitters, and the co-main event is an interesting one. In particular, Ovince Saint Preux will look to assert himself in the heavyweight division with a shot against Tanner Boser. Previously, “OSP” attempted a heavyweight run but was abruptly pushed to the back of the line by Ben Rothwell.

In the main event at UFC Vegas 30, Ciryl Gane will look to further his heavyweight supremacy when the Frenchman is tasked with facing Alexander Volkov in a striker’s delight fight. Without a doubt, this fight should be a tactical yet careful striking battle, so it’s safe to say our eyes will be glued to the screen.

With an unbeaten professional record, certainly, there is added pressure for Gane to prove why he’s such a hot commodity. All eyes are on the heavyweights as we sit amidst UFC Vegas 30 fight week.

OSP Looking For His First Win At Heavyweight

The 38-year-old Sant Preux is a veteran of the game with a record of 25-15. OSP last won in September of last year. In particular, Sant Preux proved how deadly his standup game is when he slept Alonzo Menifield in the second round. The knockout was shocking given how relaxed OSP looked during the fight. With such dangerous counterstriking and an underrated ground game, Saint Preux will look to get back on track after Jamahal Hill knocked him out in his last outing.

Canada’s Tanner Boser is on a two-fight skid but is an exciting heavyweight prospect. At just 29-years old, Boser has time to develop his skills but desperately needs a win this weekend at UFC Vegas 30. The heavyweight last competed against Ilir Latifi, where he lost a split decision last June. Prior to that, Boser came up short against former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski but showed incredible toughness in the unanimous-decision loss.

In the end, if Boser can mix things up and confuse OSP, then perhaps the heavyweight can get back in the win column. Either way, both men have a lot to fight for as they both sit in the loser’s circle.

UFC Vegas 30 Main Event

Ciryl Gane is 8-0 as a professional with half of his wins coming by way of finish. With three finishes by submission and three by TKO/KO, Gane is one of the most well-rounded heavyweight prospects fans have seen hit the Octagon in some time. Previously, the French heavyweight was paired with Jairzinho Rozenstruik; and while the fight with Gane was lackluster, the young upstart managed to outsmart “Bigi Boy” through the course of five rounds.

Prior to his performance with Rozenstruik, Gane finished former champ Junior dos Santos with a vicious standing elbow TKO last December. Even with the Rozenstruik fight, no one can deny Gane’s finishing abilities. Overall, Gane’s performances in the Octagon have been eye-openers, as the heavyweight has also been able to secure some tricky submissions. With a heel-hook submission victory on his record, it just adds another fold to Gane’s game should the fight hit the ground.

In the way of Gane is the crafty Alexander Volkov. The 6’7″ Russian holds a professional record of 33-8. The 32-year-old has a two-fight win streak intact, and should he get past Gane, Volkov’s streak will demand respect as three wins at heavyweight is an impressive feat. After all, the longest title reign in the division is just three wins also.

Volkov’s range and distance management are some of his best strengths. If the Russian can keep his distance and pick his shots from the outside, this is easily his fight to run away with.

Let us know at MMANews who your picks are for the co-main and main event for the UFC Vegas 30 show!