UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov Weigh-In Results & Preview

The UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in results are complete, and every single fighter successfully made weight!

UFC Vegas 30 Preview

The main event will see heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov do battle. Volkov is fresh off a new UFC contract, and he will have an opportunity to show his bosses along with the rest of the world that the UFC made a wise investment in the 32-year-old Russian. There is obviously no better way to do that than by becoming the first man to defeat the undefeated Ciryl Gane.

One single viewing of any of Ciryl Gane’s fights will have you convinced that you just saw a veteran at work. You’d be half right in this assessment but mostly wrong. Gane has been fighting professionally as a combat sports athlete for five years now, including his Muay Thai experience. This is roughly a moderate level of experience that’s closer to the developmental stages. In the world of MMA, Gane is still a baby, with only eight professional fights on his résumé. Contrast that with Volkov’s 41 fights, and we have a fighter with five times the experience of his opponent.

Despite that jarring statistic, Gane will enter this fight as the slight favorite. The undefeated Frenchman earned that distinction by cruising to all five of his UFC victories, including wins over the likes of Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Both of those men, like Volkov, had much more fight experience than Gane. Rozenstruik had over 80 kickboxing fights to go along with his nine-year MMA run, but that didn’t stop him from getting outclassed by the younger, less experienced Gane in February.

Image Credit: Per Haljestam of USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Volkov doesn’t plan on going the same path as Rozenstruik, dos Santos, or the six other victims who have fallen to Gane. Instead, he will look to build on his two-fight winning streak, with both wins coming by knockout. Volkov TKOed Walt Harris followed by Alistair Overeem, both well known for knocking people out in their own right. Volkov will hope to have the opportunity to add Gane to this list by engaging in a standup battle devoid of takedown attempts. We’ll see if he gets his wish in about 24 hours’ time.

The co-main event will feature a rare occurrence where both fighters are coming off a loss. Combined, Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux have lost their last three fights, in fact. Undeterred by this statistic, both men will have a prime opportunity to steal the show moments before the headliners take the stage.

Tanner Boser may have lost his last two fights to Andre Arlovski and Ilir Latifi by decisions, but prior to that, he had pulled together back-to-back wins, including a Performance of the Night outing against Raphael Pessoa at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira last November. At only 29 years of age, Boser presumably still has wide room for growth, and a veteran opponent like Saint Preux will be another litmus test for the Canadian.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/UFC/Getty Images

As for Saint Preux, this will be his second go at the heavyweight division in his 13-year MMA career. His first attempt resulted in a unanimous-decision loss to Ben Rothwell last May. Seven of Saint Preux’s years in this sport have been under the UFC umbrella, but it feels much longer than that. That’s because this former defensive end has over 20 fights in the promotion. Now 38, a second straight defeat would make three losses in his last four fought, which could be the beginning of the end for Saint Preux’s tenured UFC run.

Also on the UFC Vegas 30 card will be Andre Fili looking to demonstrate what a real fighter looks like when he takes on the young and exciting Daniel Pineda. Another interesting storyline is Justin Jaynes vowing to bet his entire fight contract on himself when he faces Charles Rosa on the preliminary card.

Additionally, Ciryl Gane isn’t the only fighter on this card, as Shavkat Rakhmonov will look to follow up on his win over UFC veteran Alex Oliveira with a victory over another veteran in Michel Prazeres, who comes in with more than twice the experience of Rakhmonov. The bantamweight fight between Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev that’s scheduled for the main card has the fans buzzing with expectations of big action as well.

The biggest favorite on the card is Julia Avila, who currently sits as a -400 favorite over Julija Stoliarenko.

UFC Vegas 30 takes place Saturday, June 26, 2021 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card begins at 4PM EST, with the preliminary card starting at 1PM EST for this early event.

You can check out the full fight card and weigh-in results below, and be sure to keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow for full coverage of UFC Vegas 30!

UFC Vegas 30 Weigh In Results via UFC.com:

Main Card (ESPN+, 4:00 PM EST)

Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (245) vs Alexander Volkov (265)

Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser (240) vs Ovince Saint Preux (230)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135) vs Timur Valiev (136)

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Daniel Pineda (145)

Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170)

Lightweight Bout: Renato Moicano (156) vs Jai Herbert (155.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 1:00 PM EST)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Danilo Marques (205.5)

Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs Michel Prazeres (170)

Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (171) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio (206) vs Ike Villanueva (205)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (146) vs Justin Jaynes (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Yancy Medeiros (155.5) vs Damir Hadzovic (155.5)