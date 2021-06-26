UFC Vegas 30 Highlights: Tanner Boser KO’s Ovince Saint Preux

Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux lived up to the co-main event hype.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (June 26, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 30 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

Boser was pressing the action and throwing leg kicks. OSP had patience through the first round and was trying to find the right angle. There wasn’t a ton of action to speak of. In the second round, Preux got a takedown and was doing some damage until Boser pulled himself up by using the fence. Once on his feet, Boser landed a knee strike to the face then swarmed him with strikes to get the TKO win.

The referee should’ve paused the fight and put Boser back on the ground as using the fence to pull yourself up is illegal.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Boser had his two-fight winning streak over the likes of Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa by knockout snapped thanks to a decision loss to Andrei Arlovski. Before that fight, he went 4-1 in his last five bouts. He then lost to Ilir Latifi on June 5th, 2021.

His previous outing saw OSP drop a TKO loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC Vegas 16. That came after he had score a TKO win over Alonzo Menifield at the UFC on ESPN+ 34 event and dropped a split decision loss to Ben Rothwell at the UFC Jacksonville event, which marked his heavyweight debut. Before that, he tapped Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Copenhagen at the UFC Copenhagen event on ESPN+ from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark last September. Preux snapped a two-fight losing skid with this win after not having picked up a victory inside the Octagon since June 2018 where he submitted Tyson Pedro.

UFC Vegas 30 Results: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 30. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.