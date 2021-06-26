UFC Vegas 30 Results: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

UFC Vegas 30 goes down tonight (Sat. June 26, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout.

Gane picked up three wins under the TKO banner where he finished all of his fights. He beat Raphael Pessoa by submission in his promotional debut with the UFC back in August 19. Since then, he got decision, submission and KO victories. He beat Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 20 by decision.

In his last fight, Volkov beat Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18 by second round KO. Before that, he lost by decision to Curtis Blaydes in a lackluster fight back at the June 20, 2020 Fight Night event. He picked up a decision win over Greg Hardy at the UFC Moscow event from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia in the previous fight. This came after Volkov suffered a KO loss to Derrick Lewis at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in the co-main event. Before that, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum in the main event of UFC London event on March 17, 2018 on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The co-headliner will see a heavyweight bout between Tanner Boser and Ovince Saint Preux. Rounding out the main card is Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev in a bantamweight contest, Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda in a featherweight fight, Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby in a welterweight bout, and Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert in a lightweight bout.

Quick UFC Vegas 30 Results

It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC Vegas 30 results below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby

Lightweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)