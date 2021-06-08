VanZant “For Sure” Looking For KO In ‘Boobies & Violence’ Ostovich Fight

While Paige VanZant holds a submission victory against Rachel Ostovich in the UFC, she plans to let her fists do the talking in her second bare-knuckle boxing fight.

On July 23, Paige VanZant is set to make her second BKFC appearance with a familiar opponent in front of her. VanZant has set herself apart from many of her cohorts as she has earned opportunities that are very difficult to come by. At one point, the then-rising 27-year old fighter was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Page. Overall, Vanzant understands that feminine appeal can sell fights and recently expressed that on her Instagram.

Despite Ostovich’s release from the UFC, many were under the impression that she would get picked up somewhere. After it turned out to be BKFC, fans were elated to see that her first fight would be against a fellow social media starlet in Vanzant.

“Come for the boobies, stay for the violence.” Paige VanZant posted.

Admittedly, the former UFC fighter-turned bare-knuckle boxer VanZant accepts that there were adjustments that she needed to make after her first bare-knuckle fight. However, now with the experience under her belt, she is eager to show the evolution in her game.

“Going into that first (BKFC fight), there are certain elements of bare-knuckle boxing that you can’t prepare for unless you actually have experience fighting,” VanZant told MMA Junkie. “You can’t do bare-knuckle boxing on your teammates. There’s a few elements that I needed to adjust to. I feel my experience going into it is definitely going to give me the upper hand.”

When asked about the possibility of knocking out her former opponent Ostovich, “12 Guage” had the following to say.

“I’m coming for the knockout for sure. I don’t see any other way, especially with the coaches I have in my corner for this camp and how hard I’m training. I’ve sacrificed absolutely everything for this, so I’m coming for the knockout.” VanZant said.

The two will meet and toe the line on July 23 in a summer showdown. Surely, it will be a very busy month in the world of combat sports considering the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight is scheduled to take place a week earlier at UFC 264.

Who do you think will come out with the ‘W’ at the BKFC event, Paige VanZant or Rachel Ostovich?