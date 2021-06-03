VIDEO: Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Face Off For First Time

For the first time, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have engaged in a staredown.

Paul and Woodley are scheduled to collide on Showtime pay-per-view in August. Paul is going for his fourth straight pro boxing win, while Woodley is cashing in on a massive payday and is in hopes of securing his first victory in combat sports since September 2018.

Paul and Woodley haven’t exactly been chummy with one another. The two exchanged words backstage just before Paul’s bout with Woodley’s longtime training partner and friend Ben Askren. It has all led to their upcoming boxing tilt.

Boxing Insider was on the scene for the first media event promoting Paul vs. Woodley. The two faced off and exchanged some more barbs.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley Face off for the media #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/linvInkGKJ — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) June 3, 2021

Paul is 3-0 in the early going of his pro boxing career. In that span, he’s scored victories over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren. All three of those victories ended in a stoppage.

Woodley is a former UFC Welterweight Champion. He’s beaten the likes of Robbie Lawler, Kelvin Gastelum, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till to name a few. Lately, the fight game hasn’t been too kind to Woodley. “The Chosen One” has lost four bouts in a row.

Back in April, Woodley’s manager, Malki Kawa, revealed that his fighter is no longer under contract with the UFC. Woodley wasn’t released, rather he had fulfilled the number of fights left on his contract.