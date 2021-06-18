Vitor Belfort Claims He Is Fighting Evander Holyfield After De La Hoya

Vitor Belfort claims he is double-booked in the boxing world against not one but two boxing legends.

While Vitor Belfort is slated to face off with “The Golden Boy”, Oscar De La Hoya in September, it appears the Brazilian is trying to stay busy. The fight between Belfort and De La Hoya will serve as an exhibition boxing match and will take place on September 11.

Apparently, the action does not end there, as now, according to Belfort, there are talks that the former UFC light heavyweight champion will also face Evander Holyfield three months removed from his De La Hoya fight respectively.

“After September, December is me vs. Holyfield,” Belfort said in an interview with TMZ. “Get ready for the crossover. We are taking over. Triller is bringing the fights.”

Vitor Belfort last competed in the UFC in 2018 where he faced fellow Brazilian legend Lyoto Machida. “The Phenom” got knocked out and subsequently parted ways with the UFC. Prior to his loss to Machida, Belfort last won a fight in 2017 against Nate Marquardt by unanimous decision.