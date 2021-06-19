Vitor Belfort Opens As Slight Betting Favorite Over Oscar De La Hoya

The oddsmakers have rolled out early betting odds for Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort.

De La Hoya has been preparing for his comeback for the past few months. Triller couldn’t find the right opponent for a while. Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez claimed he was contacted to serve as a potential opponent. Alvarez said he lost interest in the bout as he felt Triller and pro boxers disrespected MMA fighters with the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.

One former UFC champion who stepped up to the plate is Belfort. “The Phenom” was expected to meet YouTuber Tarzann in an exhibition bout on the same card as Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos. Instead, he will meet De La Hoya in an exhibition boxing match on September 11.

According to BetOnline, Belfort has opened up as a -140 betting favorite for the exhibition match. There is no word on whether or not an official winner will be declared for De La Hoya vs. Belfort. Both men will be wearing 12-ounce gloves. The number of rounds has not been announced.

Befort has one professional boxing match on his resume. Back in April 2006, Belfort defeated Josemario Neves via first-round knockout. As for De La Hoya, he is an International Boxing Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, De La Hoya won world titles in multiple weight classes. He has not had a pro boxing match since December 2008.