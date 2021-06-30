Vitor Belfort Relying On Knockout Power To Defeat Oscar De La Hoya

Vitor Belfort believes his reputation as a knockout artist will help him defeat boxing legend, Oscar De La Hoya.

On September 11, Belfort and De La Hoya will share the boxing ring. The exhibition bout will be promoted by Triller. This will be part of De La Hoya’s comeback journey, although “The Golden Boy” was initially against doing exhibitions.

Belfort appeared on SiriusXM Boxing to share why he believes he will get the better of De La Hoya on fight night (h/t SportsKeeda.com).

“I’m the most devastating knockout artist in the history of MMA. I’m not just a boxer – I’m a knockout artist. These are two different things. Mayweather is a boxer, he’s not a knockout artist. In boxing, you have the boxers and the knockout artists, which one is more dangerous? But besides that, I’m also a boxer.”

Belfort went on to discuss how he stacks up with the boxing efforts of Ben Askren, who was stopped by Jake Paul, and Anderson Silva, who defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“But, Ben Askren is a wrestler, not a boxer. I didn’t go to the Olympics [for boxing] because I had a meniscus problem and I couldn’t go, and I had a professional fight with a top boxer from Brazil.

“Besides that, we’ve seen what happened with Anderson Silva and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It’s all about lifestyle. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr is a great boxer but he doesn’t have a good lifestyle, and he lost. He lost to an MMA artist. Anderson isn’t a boxer, he can box but he’s not a boxer.”

Belfort has a pro boxing record of 1-0. Meanwhile, De La Hoya is a boxing Hall of Famer who won world titles across multiple weight classes during his prime.