Vitor Belfort Targets Boxing Match With Anderson Silva

Vitor Belfort has his sights set on a potential boxing match with Anderson Silva.

Silva dazzled the MMA world with his performance over former world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this past Saturday (June 19). Even boxing fans were in awe of Silva’s split decision victory over Chavez. Many argue that the one judge who scored the fight in favor of Chavez had the blinders on.

During an interview with Combate, Belfort said he’d like to fight Silva again but this time, inside a boxing ring (via BJPenn.com).

“I think (we’ll face each other in boxing). They say the rematch is something everyone likes. It’s not the dish we eat, it’s the dish you eat. My message (for Anderson) is: see you soon.”

Back in February 2011, Belfort challenged Silva for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Belfort was on the receiving end of one of the most spectacular knockouts in the history of pro MMA competition. Silva knocked out Belfort with a front kick to the jaw in the first round.

Belfort is scheduled to take on boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya in an exhibition match on September 11. “The Phenom” has even opened up as the slight betting favorite. The bout will be promoted by Triller. Belfort was initially expected to meet YouTuber Tarzann, but he took a bigger opportunity against the “Golden Boy.”

We’ve seen a slew of MMA fighters try their hand in boxing recently. Former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren was stopped by Internet celebrity Jake Paul in their boxing match. Paul will take on former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley this August.