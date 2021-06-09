Vitor Belfort Willing To Box Jake & Logan Paul On The Same Night

Vitor Belfort says he wouldn’t hesitate if offered the opportunity to fight the Paul brothers on the same night.

Jake and Logan Paul have made a name for themselves on YouTube and other social media platforms. The two have been diving into the world of boxing with great success if you view it from the financial side. Logan told TMZ that his total earnings from the Floyd Mayweather exhibition could come out to $20 million. Jake claims to have generated $75 million for his boxing match with Ben Askren.

With those types of numbers, it’s no mystery as to why MMA fighters want in on the action. Speaking to AG Fight, Belfort said he’d have no problem taking on the Paul brothers in one night (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I will face them both on the same night. I will do better than Mayweather. In a round one comes and, when tired, bring the other. I challenge ‘Triller’ to bring the two brothers, I’ll face them both. I’ll finish them off quickly. Before the eighth round, they will be finished. Because we need to entertain. To entertain, it has to be for real.

Vitor Belfort. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

“Mayweather is a lightweight. I didn’t see the fight. My time is valuable, so I won’t waste my time. I’m in training, it’s time to work. I won’t waste my time. I’m told he just grabbed Mayweather, so I can’t even talk, but I get these guys on the canvas quick. Between the first and the sixth, the two are out. I’m not talking about one no, I’m talking about both.”

Belfort will be mixing it up with YouTuber Tarzann on June 19. The fight was booked after video footage leaked of Belfort and Tarzann, real name Michael Holston, getting involved in an incident inside a gym. The boxing match will be featured on a Triller card headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos.