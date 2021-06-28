WATCH: Jon Jones Reaches Out To Fedor In Feel-Good FaceTime Video

Jon Jones reached out to MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko following the Russian announcing his return to action this October, and both men were all smiles during their conversation.

Jon Jones conversing with Fedor Emelianenko? That’s a whole lot of greatness in one convo! The interaction took place when Jones called Fedor to offer some kind words and well wishes ahead of the heavyweight great’s pending return. You can view the video below.

Real recognize real 👊 🐐@JonnyBones FaceTimed Fedor Emelianenko to congratulate the GOAT on his upcoming return to the Bellator cage, October 23 in Moscow. 🇷🇺 #Bellator261 #MMA pic.twitter.com/joSMaIyauP — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 26, 2021

“I just want to say congratulations and welcome back. I’m very excited for you,” Jones said to a smiling Fedor.

MMA fans may never get the pleasure of seeing Jon Jones and Fedor Emelianenko becoming foes in a dream match, but they can share in the feels of seeing the two greats having a friendly moment instead.

Perhaps we could have seen a Fedor vs. Jones bout had Fedor decided to sign with the UFC. That would have been a true definition of a superfight through and through between two men considered to be the best in the world in their divisions at one point.

One interesting note from the video posted by Bellator MMA is the labeling of Fedor as the “GOAT” in the same video Jon Jones appeared in. Many people consider Jones to be the greatest MMA athlete of all time, but of course he is still signed with the competition, so this could have been Bellator heaping praise at Fedor with a subtle slight on the UFC thrown in for a two-for-one special.

Fedor’s opponent for his big comeback fight has yet to be announced. He last competed in October of 2019, where he defeated Quinton Jackson via TKO. As for Jones, his comeback remains up in the air as he continues his preparations to enter the weight class that Fedor Emelianenko helped put on the map: the heavyweight division.