WATCH: UFC 263 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 263 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori will collide in a middleweight title clash. UFC 263’s co-main event will see a clash between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno. More action will also be featured on the main card as Leon Edwards shares the Octagon with Nate Diaz.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 263 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 263 post-fight press conference.