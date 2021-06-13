White Remains Firm On Covington, Not Edwards, Being Next For Usman

UFC President Dana White has not at all changed his tone regarding the next title challenger for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

At UFC 263, Leon Edwards earned his ninth consecutive win in a unanimous-decision victory over Nate Diaz. Coming into the fight, Dana White was firm on who would be next in line for welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, that being Colby “Chaos” Covington.

However, that was before Leon Edwards went out and turned in an impressive performance over superstar Nate Diaz in a historic five-round PPV non-title fight. With a decisive victory in a bout with so many eyes on it, did Edwards do enough to supplant Covington as the next title challenger for Usman?

Dana White’s Mind Remains Unchaged On Usman’s Next Opponent

Colby Covington, Getty Images

At the UFC 263 post-fight press conference, White was again asked who was next in line for Usman. The bossman provided a one-word response to the question.

“Colby,” White said without further explanation.

White has already elaborated on why Covington will be next for Usman, which is mainly because he is the #1-ranked contender and because of how amazing their first fight was. Critics of the decision, including Usman himself, argue that Covington is undeserving of a title shot due to inactivity and his only victory since losing to Usman coming over a skidding Tyron Woodley. There is also the fact that Covington declined to fight Edwards in a title eliminator earlier this year, saying that he does not do “charity” fights.

Nonetheless, White’s mind appears to be completely made up. Covington has even claimed that he has already signed a contract to fight for the title and that his next fight will be for the world title with or without Usman. If Usman/Covington does indeed happen next as White says it will, it may not be too much longer until a fight announcement is made, given the champion’s recent activeness.