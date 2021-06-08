Yoel Romero Eyes August Return, Wants Two Titles

Yoel Romero is looking to make his Bellator debut in August.

Romero was supposed to face Anthony Johnson in the quarter-finals of the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix in April. However, Romero failed his pre-fight medical and was pulled for the bout.

Now, according to Romero, he says he will likely fight in August at either middleweight or light heavyweight, and he sounds very eager to return to say the least.

“The fans can see me very soon. Maybe August,” Romero said to The Schmo (via MiddleEasy). “Maybe August, maybe 205 or may 185. I want to fight in both classes, I wanted the belt in both classes, but I’m coming soon. I wanna kill somebody.”

Although many fans were eager to see Romero vs. Rumble, the former UFC middleweight title challenger says it’s unlikely that will be his debut. Johnson, of course, is set to fight Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight belt in the semis.

However, despite Romero unlikely to face Johnson in his debut, he says he still wants that fight to happen soon.

“Yes, I can see this fight happening. I can see the face of this amazing athlete. This will happen, I think so,” Romero said.

Yoel Romero is currently on a three-fight losing streak and hasn’t fought since he suffered a lackluster decision to Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt. Prior to that, he lost a decision to Paulo Costa and a split decision to Robert Whittaker, in what was supposed to be for the belt but he missed weight. The Cuban also missed weight for his interim title fight against Luke Rockhold, where he won by KO.

In his career, Romero holds notable wins over Rockhold, Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, Lyoto Machida, and Derek Brunson among others. Even at 44-years-old he remains dangerous and many are eager to see how he fares in Bellator.

Who would you like to see Yoel Romero face in his Bellator debut?