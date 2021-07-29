AJ McKee Hopes For Crossover Bouts To Determine True P4P King

AJ McKee is intrigued at the thought of mixing it up with the best fighters from different promotions.

McKee is due for the biggest bout of his pro MMA career. Mckee will challenge Patricio “Pitbull” Freire for the Bellator Featherweight Title. This will also serve as the final bout in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix. “Pitbull” vs. McKee goes down this Friday night (July 30).

During an interview with MMA News‘ own James Lynch, McKee said that beyond having a chance to dethrone Freire, he’d love to do battle against elite competition from promotions outside of Bellator in cross-promotion bouts.

“I would say top 5 in the world. Me going out there and beating him in a notable fashion like I’m going to, it just kinda solidifies my undefeated record, that I’m the new wave, I’m the next generation.

“Yeah, pound for pound, man, what’s up? Like I’ve said, unify these belts, and I’m willing to put my million up, I’m sure Showtime will put their million up, Bellator will put a million up, and let’s test the waters, man. Let’s see who really is pound for pound the best in the world: ONE FC, UFC, PFL, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I know I’m one of the most elite athletes in the world in this sport. And I’m willing to show it. I’m willing to test my skills. But I don’t think other people are willing to do it because they know.”

AJ McKee is undefeated in his pro MMA career thus far. He’s amassed a record of 17-0. While he’s already proven himself against worthy adversaries and former champions, McKee is hoping to top it off by becoming Bellator’s 145-pound king.

“Pitbull” vs. McKee will headline Bellator 263 inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. It’ll air live on Showtime.