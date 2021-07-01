Alexander Gustafsson Returns To Face Paul Craig On September 4

Alexander Gustafsson will make his Octagon return on September 4 when he faces the streaking Paul Craig.

First reported by Front Kick Online on Thursday, The Mauler has agreed to face the #12-ranked light heavyweight Paul Craig on the September 4 Fight Night event. The location for the event is to be determined, and the main event for this card has yet to be finalized. This will be Gustafsson’s first fight of 2021, with the Swede last competing in September of 2020.

Paul Craig is currently on a three-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC 263 via TKO. In fact, all seven of Craig’s UFC victories have been finishes, with the Scotsman being best known for his slick and deadly submission skills. This has all the characteristics of a grappler vs. striker bout coming your way at the tail end of the summer.

After losing to Anthony Smith in 2019, Gustafsson flirted with retirement before deciding to try his hand at heavyweight in a losing effort against Fabricio Werdum but is now returning to the division where he has been accustomed to winning. The one win that has eluded Gustafsson over the years is the big one, with the perennial title contender coming up short in world title fights on three different occasions. At 34 years old, Alexander Gustafsson still has time to make at least one more run at the strap, and the first roadblock on this gold trail is The Bearjew.

MMA News will keep you posted on any updates on this September 4 Fight Night card, including the official main event.

What’s your early prediction for the light heavyweight return of Alexander Gustafsson when he takes on Paul Craig on September 4?