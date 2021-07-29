Amanda Nunes Issues Statement On Removal From UFC 265

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes has spoken out about being forced to pull out of UFC 265.

Nunes was scheduled to put her 135-pound gold on the line against Julianna Pena. The bout would’ve served as UFC 265’s co-main event on Aug. 7. That is no longer the case as Nunes has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Lioness” had the following to say about not being able to compete at UFC 265.

We were more than ready for this fight, unfortunately shit happens. Stay tuned for a new date. 🦁 Testei positivo para o COVID 🙄 nova data em breve. @NinaAnsaroff @ConanSilveira @raeganannnunes pic.twitter.com/px31hxhaJZ — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) July 29, 2021

“We were more than ready for this fight, unfortunately sh*t happens. Stay tuned for a new date.”

It’s a tough break for Nunes but perhaps even more so for Pena. “The Venezuelan Vixen” had been adamant about receiving a title opportunity. She was due to get her chance but will have to wait.

Nunes has looked unstoppable throughout her run as the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. Along the way, she even scooped up the 145-pound gold. Nunes hasn’t lost a fight since 2014.

As for Pena, she believes she’s got the recipe to success against Nunes. Pena was last seen in action back in January. She submitted Sara McMann via rear-naked choke in the third round. Pena has described herself as Nunes’ Kryptonite. Time will tell when she’ll get a chance to prove it.

Here’s a look at the updated UFC 265 card.