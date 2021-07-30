Arjan Bhullar Urges ONE Championship To Trade For Stipe Miocic

ONE Championship Heavyweight Titleholder Arjan Bhullar wants his promoter to make a trade for Stipe Miocic.

Miocic is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. He has been with the UFC since 2011 but he hasn’t been happy with the promotion as of late. Miocic recently hinted at having interest in a run with ONE Championship.

Miocic, who turns 39 in August, has expressed his unhappiness with not getting an immediate trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou, who knocked him out back in March to capture the UFC Heavyweight Title.

“I shouldn’t have to wait for a winner, I have the most heavyweight title defenses of all time… we’re 1:1 but DC got instant rematches and trilogies against me?”

Bhullar sent a message to Miocic, saying he wants the former heavyweight ruler to join ONE Championship to avenge his training partner Daniel Cormier.

Another UFC fighter who's not happy with how he's treated. I'd love to get my hands on you @stipemiocic I went thru 3 training camps for u already and know exactly how I'd bust you up💯✊🏾#mondaymotivation #mondaymood #pickingafight #trade #ONEvsUFC #EastvsWest #OneBillionStrong pic.twitter.com/nqEwK3LxLV — Arjan Singh Bhullar (@TheOneASB) July 26, 2021

“Stipe Miocic, I see you. Nothing to think about, get your ass out here. I bust you up everywhere and finish the job for my brother DC. Bossman [Chatri Sityodtong], let’s do a trade.

“Another UFC fighter who’s not happy with how he’s treated. I’d love to get my hands on you. Stipe Miocic, I went through three training camps for you already and know exactly how I’d bust you up.”

Trades are nothing new to ONE Championship and the UFC. Back in 2018, the two promotions made a trade that saw Ben Askren head over to the UFC in exchange for Demetrius Johnson.

Bhullar captured the ONE Championship Heavyweight Title back in April. He stopped Brandon Vera via second-round TKO. Bhullar fought out of his UFC contract after defeating Juan Adams via unanimous decision back in May 2019. He is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.